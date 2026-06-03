Hostages released, suspect dead after hours-long standoff at bank: Police

(BAKERSFIELD, Calif) -- All hostages have been released, and a suspect is confirmed dead on Wednesday after an hours-long standoff at a bank in California, sources told ABC News.

The standoff began after a reported bomb threat at a bank in California. Two hostages were first released after hours of ongoing negotiations with a suspect, according to authorities.

The bomb threat was reported at a Chase Bank building in downtown Bakersfield around 1 p.m. local time Tuesday, police said.

An unidentified man entered the bank and was "barricaded" with an unknown number of people inside, Bakersfield Police Department Sgt. Eric Celedon told reporters earlier.

"We remain on scene at the Chase Bank building and have negotiated the release of a second hostage," Bakersfield police said in an update on social media, shortly after 9 p.m. local time. "There are currently no injuries reported."

Crisis negotiators were in contact with the individual over the phone, according to police. Celedon said authorities have not confirmed if there is a bomb.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are assisting, and other resources are coming in from throughout the state, police said.

Several buildings in the surrounding area were evacuated, police said. The Chase Bank is located at Chester Avenue and 17th Street.

"This is a very active scene," Celedon said Tuesday while urging people to avoid the area.

"Every single resource is at this site's disposal -- SWAT team, bomb squad, K9 team, gang unit, negotiators, drone team -- every single asset we have to bring this to the safest conclusion is out here right now."

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