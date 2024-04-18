Former Augusta National Golf Club employee charged with stealing millions in Masters memorabilia

A former employee of Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia is set to plead guilty in federal court to charges of stealing and transporting millions of dollars' worth of merchandise and memorabilia from the Masters tournament.

Richard Globensky is accused of transporting stolen goods across state lines to Tampa, Florida between 2009 and 2022 "knowing the same had been stolen, converted and taken by fraud," according to a document filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

According to The Chicago Tribune, Globensky is a former warehouse coordinator at Augusta National who was in charge of overseeing the vast array of Masters merchandise and memorabilia sold annually.

Records show Globensky currently works as a mortgage broker. In an online bio for his finance company, Globensky, using "Brendan" as his first name, said he spent 14 years at Augusta National "mastering the art of hard work, customer service, and cultivating relationships."

"Much like a small town, Brendan creates an authentic atmosphere where people feel welcome and comfortable," the biography states. "He strives to exceed expectations at every opportunity given. During his time away from the office Brendan enjoys traveling with his family, golfing, and watching the game."

Real estate records show Globensky and his wife sold their lavish home in nearby Evans, Georgia, for just over $2 million last year, a year after the alleged scheme ended. The six-bedroom, 7,300-square-foot home featured an in-ground pool and outdoor putting green.

Augusta National hosted the 88th edition of the Masters golf tournament last weekend, which was won for the second time in three years by Scottie Scheffler.