Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher (SP) Rankings for 2025

The 2024 fantasy baseball season was a surprising one at the starting pitcher position. It was hard to imagine who would end up at the top of the leaderboard. How many of us could have predicted that Tarik Skubal would take the American League — and the entire league as a whole — by storm? How many expected Chris Sale to bounce back to his peak form?

How did Seth Lugo pull that season off?!

Yes, 2024 was a wild season for the running backs of fantasy baseball, the starters whom we so covet when draft time comes around. And we haven't even mentioned the likes of Gerrit Cole, Corbin Burnes and Tyler Glasnow.

Suffice it to say, fantasy drafters will have a lot to choose from this season.

Check out our loaded starting pitcher rankings for 2025 drafts: