Enid, Oklahoma, surveys damage after massive tornado tears through city

(NEW YORK) -- More than a dozen reported tornadoes tore through part of the Central U.S. on Thursday night, including a powerful storm in northwestern Oklahoma that spurred a tornado emergency from the National Weather Service.

A tornado emergency is the highest alert level for tornadoes.

The weather service said a "large and destructive tornado" was confirmed on the ground at 8:21 p.m. local time in the area of Enid, Oklahoma, near Vance Air Force Base, and urged residents to take cover.

"You are in a life-threatening situation," the weather service said. "Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."

Enid, a city of roughly 50,000 people, is located about 90 miles north of Oklahoma City

Garfield County Sheriff Cory Rink told Oklahoma City ABC station KOCO that search-and-rescue operations were underway in "hard-hit" areas. He said he did not have word yet on any injuries.

A county emergency management official told KOCO there were reports of 10 to 11 people with minor injures and that the search and rescue operations in the Grayridge area was wrapping up.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, in a social media post, asked for prayers for the Enid community, which he said "has been severely impacted" by Thursday's tornado.

"I have spoken with Enid’s local leaders and will continue working with them as they assess the damage and identify needs," he said in the post.

Overall, there were 17 reported tornadoes Thursday night from Oklahoma to Iowa, and there were still several active tornado warnings along a line of dangerous storms stretching from Oklahoma to Missouri to Iowa.

Thursday is the first day of a multiday outbreak of severe weather for the Plains.

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