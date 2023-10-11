Coffee giant celebrating 20th anniversary of pumpkin spice latte in style

SEATTLE — A national coffee chain is marking 20 years since it first introduced the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Starbucks first introduced it back in 2003 and is giving people the chance to purchase PSL varsity jackets, according to the company’s website.

The company teamed up with Kids Super to create the limited-edition jacket.

The jacket is designed in fall colors and includes patches with leaves and the Starbucks logo, along with “PSL” written on the back.

It is being sold for $295 and will be shipped in December if anyone purchases it.

For information, visit this website.

