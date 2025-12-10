Classes, exams suspended after deadly shooting at Kentucky State; suspect identified

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Classes and final exams were suspended after a deadly shooting at Kentucky State University (KSU) on Tuesday afternoon.

KSU wrote in a social media post that the university has suspended “all classes, final exams, and campus activities for the remainder of the week.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, a person was killed, and another was critically injured after a shooting at KSU’s campus around 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

KSU said in a statement that both victims were students.

The university added that students were allowed to return home if they chose to do so.

Frankfort Police confirmed Tuesday night that a suspect is in custody.

Jacob Lee Bard of Evans, Indiana, has been charged in connection with Tuesday’s shooting, according to our news partner, WCPO, in Cincinnati.

He has been charged with murder and first-degree assault.

Online jail records indicate that he is in the Franklin County Regional Jail in Frankfort, Kentucky.

