Benefits and drawbacks of AI-generated holiday shopping help

It can be hard to find the perfect gift, but what if you could get a little help from artificial intelligence?

>>1 month later, woman shot multiple times at Beavercreek Walmart still recovering in hospital

News Center 7′s Arielle Hixson is breaking down the benefits and drawbacks of this innovative technology.

It’s the time of year when holiday shopping can get downright stressful.

You used to have to come up with gift ideas all on your own, but now you can ask an artificial intelligence bot to help you out.

“Basically, it’s just a large database of information that people can talk to like they would a regular human being,” Integral Technology Expert Burton Kelso said.

This new technology could change customer service as we know it.

All you have to do is enter a few keywords and AI will do research and suggest a list of potential gifts.

Cloud-based software company Salesforce predicts AI will drive $194 billion in global holiday spending this year.

One in six shoppers have already used generative AI to develop gift ideas.

Google Labs, ChatGPT, and search engines like Bing have bots to help you generate gift ideas.

>>A 19-year-old woman from Ohio vanished in Las Vegas; we now know what happened

Since you must share information to get these personalized, privacy can be a concern.

“I think the biggest concern is probably this data privacy and security of your individual information as a user at least,” Electronic Privacy Information Center spokesperson Ben Winters said.

The information center said using generative AI can make users vulnerable to misinformation and scams.

But there are a few things you can do to protect yourself.

Keep your searches as generic as possible, don’t offer private information, and do this on your device, not a public computer.

©2023 Cox Media Group