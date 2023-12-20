1 month later, woman shot multiple times at Beavercreek Walmart still recovering in hospital

BEAVERCREEK — It’s been one month since a gunman walked into a Beavercreek Walmart store, hitting four people as he opened fire before killing himself.

Tiara Taylor was hit at least six times by gunfire while doing some Thanksgiving shopping three days before that holiday.

She ended up in critical condition in the hospital. Her husband, Terry Swain, believes she will still be in the hospital on Christmas Day.

“She’s still good about it but she’s definitely been through the ringer,” Swain said.

