Au pair in Virginia double murder sentenced to 10 years in prison

(FAIRFAX, Va.) -- Brazilian au pair Juliana Peres Magalhães, who went along with former IRS agent Brendan Banfield in a northern Virginia double murder plot, was sentenced to to 10 years in prison with two years of probation.

On Friday morning, Fairfax County Judge Penney Azcarate decided to give the 25-year-old the maximum sentence, which was up to 10 years on a manslaughter charge for which she pleaded guilty in 2024.

"Your actions were deliberate, self-serving, and demonstrated a profound disregard for human life," Azcarate said in delivering her ruling. "So, let's get straight: You do not deserve anything other than incarceration and a life of reflection on what you have done to the victim and this family."

A new "20/20" episode about the case, "The Au Pair, The Affair and Murder" is scheduled to air Friday, Feb. 20, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Magalhães and Banfield were separately arrested over their roles in the Feb. 24, 2023, murders of Joseph Ryan and Banfield's wife, Christine Banfield, which were committed inside the Banfield home.

Early in the investigation, detectives discovered evidence suggesting that Banfield and Magalhães were having an affair -- and that they had plotted to kill his 37-year-old wife.

Part of that plot, according to prosecutors and Magalhães' testimony, involved covertly creating a profile for, and thus masquerading as, Christine on a social media site for sexual fetishes.

Ryan, 39, took the bait in what prosecutors called the "catfishing" scheme. Ryan communicated back and forth with the profile account that was allegedly posing as Christine, as they together crafted a rape fantasy scenario using a knife, chains and rope.

"I have caused pain that cannot be measured. I pray for forgiveness from the Benson family, and from the Joseph Ryan family," Magalhães said during Friday's sentencing hearing.

"There is nothing I could possibly do to make it up to you, for your loss. There are so many regrets, this is my biggest. It's a tragedy I have been carrying with me, and I know I can never take back the devastation of what I have done," she added.

Saying she lost herself in the relationship with Banfield, she has changed in jail over the past three years.

At the time, Magalhães and Banfield told police they came home to find Ryan -- a stranger to them -- stabbing Christine Banfield to death. Banfield and Magalhães each fired a shot, killing Ryan, they said both in their 911 call and to responding officers at the scene.

In October 2023, Magalhães was charged with the second-degree murder of Ryan, as she had admitted to firing the second, fatal shot.

One year later, Magalhães took a plea deal with prosecutors, turning on Banfield in exchange for a lesser charge of manslaughter. Prosecutors also promised to recommend to the judge upon sentencing that Magalhães only get time served.

With that agreement, Magalhães sat for nearly four hours of interviews with prosecutors, largely confirming the theory detectives had developed about their scheme.

Magalhães also took the stand in the trial against Banfield in January, as he maintained his innocence. During his three-week-long trial, Banfield even took the stand, testifying in his own defense.

After two days -- nearly nine hours total -- of deliberations in the trial, the jury reached a verdict on Feb. 2. The jury found Banfield guilty on all four counts, which included two counts of aggravated murder, one count of child endangerment, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Family and friends of Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan filled the courtroom Friday morning for Magalhães' sentencing.

Joining remotely online from Florida, Ryan's mother, Deirdre Fisher, delivered her victim impact statement. She said her son was born two days before Christmas, making it a special holiday for them. Since Ryan's murder, she has not been able to take down her Christmas tree, which sits behind the urn holding her son's ashes.

"I say good morning to him each day when I turn on the tree's lights, and I tell him I love him each night when I turn off the lights," Fisher told the court.

Fisher said she has missed so many milestones now, including the chance to be a grandmother. There have been many times, Fisher said, when she's reached for the phone to call her son, only to remember that he can't and won't answer.

Ryan's aunt, Sangeeta Ryan, delivered her impact statement from the courtroom, pausing periodically between sobs.

"He was fun-loving and loved from the beginning. He was inquisitive, curious, smart, charming, and so dang talkative," she said.

Ryan's aunt described her nephew's love for animals and the environment, noting that he often rescued and adopted dogs.

Sangeeta Ryan, added that he also was a dedicated member of their family, especially in taking care of his grandmother, who, she said, sold her home in wake of Ryan's murder to "dodge memories, grief, and reporters."

Acknowledging that Magalhães did eventually come forward with the truth, Sangeeta Ryan said that this still was not an act of heroism on Magalhães' part.

"This could have been a very different ending where Juliana saved two lives," she said could have been the case if Magalhães had not gone along with Banfield's plot.

As Magalhães was charged only in Ryan's murder, Judge Azcarate ruled that prosecutors could not include victim impact statements that Christine Banfield's family members had prepared.

The death penalty was abolished in Virginia in 2021, meaning that, following his conviction, Banfield is facing life in prison without parole.

His sentencing hearing is set for May 8.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.