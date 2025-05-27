Arrest made in jet ski hit-and-run killing of Texas teen

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Police arrested a suspect in the death of an 18-year-old who was killed in a jet ski hit-and-run while kayaking on Grapevine Lake in Texas over the weekend.

Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez was arrested in the death of Ava Moore, according to the Grapevine Police Department.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when the jet ski with two female occupants struck and killed Moore, according to Grapevine Police.

The passenger remained on the scene to be interviewed by first responders while the operator fled with an adult male, according to police.

Police had released a photo of the suspect, asking the public to identify her. Investigators are also searching for the driver of the vehicle that the suspect allegedly left the scene in.

Grapevine Lake is a reservoir in north Texas.

"Our thoughts are with Ava's family and friends during this difficult time. Texas Game Wardens remain committed to keeping our public waters safe," Grapevine Police said in a statement.

