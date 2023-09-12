Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams dies at 36

TAMPA, Fla. — Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams has died at the age of 36, ESPN reported.

Williams’ agent confirmed that he died Tuesday morning.

>> QB Aaron Rodgers to miss 2023 season with torn Achilles

Williams had been in intensive care at a Tampa, Florida hospital since last week. As ESPN reported, he was in a construction accident that left him partially paralyzed.

A Buffalo native, Williams played college football at Syracuse. He was selected in the fourth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2010 NFL Draft, according to NFL.com.

He finished second in voting for Offensive Rookie of the Year in his first year in the league.

>> ‘It just made me mad;’ Parents react after Dayton school staff member hit their nonverbal child

Williams was traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2014. He played his final season there. After that, he was briefly with the Kansas City Chiefs organization, according to NFL.com.

Williams finished his career with 223 catches for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns.

©2023 Cox Media Group