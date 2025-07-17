The most in-demand skills and jobs for 2025

The Upwork Research Institute is seeing a significant uptick in interest related to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) professionals. This demand for innovation isn't unexpected; as more companies embrace AI disruption, they need skilled consultants who know how to make the most of these technologies while providing uniquely human oversight.

But AI and ML expertise aren't the only job skills equaling new opportunities for today's workforce. Training, finance, sales, and creative roles are still in high demand, reports Upwork, an online marketplace connecting businesses with a global pool of freelance talent.

Desirable skills and job opportunities for 2025

For those looking to take on new client work in 2025, these are some of the most in-demand skills—and related jobs.

Infographic showing Upwork's top 10 most in-demand skills by category for 2025. (Stacker/Stacker)

Upwork

Data science and data analytics

While familiarity with AI technology and tools like ChatGPT can be beneficial to professionals in a wide range of roles, research shows that companies continue to seek out people who have experience with:

Generative AI modeling

Data analysis

Machine learning

AI data annotation and labeling

Knowledge representation

Data visualization

The work available to professionals with these skill sets varies—they might lead a machine learning project, improve the accuracy of big data sets used in training algorithms, or build a generative AI application from the ground up.

If you’re looking for help related to data science or machine learning, locate professionals like:

Data scientists

Data annotation specialists

Data analysts

Training and consulting

As more companies make AI adoption a priority, they need access to skilled professionals who can not only deploy and use that technology, but teach their existing teams how to work alongside AI, too. This creates opportunities for:

Executive coaching

Career coaching

Management consulting

Instructional design

Team training

Business analysis and strategy

Similarly, many workers and freelancers are interested in upskilling to build new capabilities and explore different career paths on their own with the help of a career or life coach.

And you can hire consultants yourself, too, including:

Career coaches

Life coaches

Business analysts

Finance and business operations

ChatGPT may have very basic math skills, but it can't run Quickbooks, prepare S-Corp tax returns, or make sure every aspect of a business is running smoothly. For that, companies still need professionals with skills in:

Accounting

Bookkeeping

Tax preparation

Financial modeling

Financial management

Recruiting and talent sourcing

As a result, businesses are hiring for:

Fractional CFOs

Certified public accountants (CPAs)

Bookkeepers

Coding, web, and software development

Professionals with coding and web development skills are regularly in high demand—and now, there's an AI twist. Companies are particularly eager to work with professionals skilled in:

Scripting and automation

Web design

User experience (UX) design

Full-stack development

Front-end development

Mobile app development

This is leading to demand for:

Software developers

ERP system specialists

WordPress developers.

Customer service and administrative support

Companies always need workers and freelancers who can help them keep customers happy—and make sure that projects are moving forward as planned. This year, some of the most in-demand professionals have admin, project management, and support experience related to:

Executive virtual assistance

General research services

Digital project management

Market research

Manual transcription

Customer service

If you’re looking for customer and administrative support in your own work, you may consider hiring for the following roles:

Virtual assistants

Business project managers

Supply chain logistics project management

Sales and digital marketing

While good communication skills remain the backbone of sales and marketing work, this field continually evolves along with technology. Right now, companies want to work with professionals who have solid sales or marketing skills and experience with the fundamentals of:

Email marketing

Online advertising

Campaign management

Search engine optimization (SEO)

Social media marketing

Sales and business development

Because of this, there is a growing need among businesses for the following positions:

Telemarketers

Display ads specialists

Social media campaign managers

Design and creative

In-demand creative skills go beyond marketing and expand into other roles and industries. Some of the top skills we’re seeing a demand for right now are:

Industrial design

Pattern design

Video production

Presentation design

3D animation

Image editing

This is leading to demand for roles across design and creative, including:

Product designers

Video editors

Canva graphic designers

Expand your skill set for career advancement

If you’re working full time or as a freelancer, it’s important to recognize that a skills-based economy is developing rapidly. So quickly, in fact, that 81% of C-suite executives plan to deliberately adopt skills-based hiring practices this year.

Continuing to brush up on existing (and new!) skills can help you position yourself for greater career growth—and higher earning potential. Doing so also helps you work on your professional adaptability, which is in itself a great skill to strengthen.

While the specific competencies you work on will depend on your current role (and how you'd like to evolve as a professional), think about the following:

What services do your target companies need or want? Are you able to offer them solutions right now? If not, their needs can help you identify skills gaps and find ways to upskill.

Are you able to offer them solutions right now? If not, their needs can help you identify skills gaps and find ways to upskill. How are your soft skills? Many conversations around AI and other new technologies focus on core hard skills like writing Python or using Microsoft Excel. But soft skills are incredibly important in the AI age too. These include things like emotional intelligence, critical thinking, and interpersonal skills as well as communication, problem-solving, and decision-making abilities.

Many conversations around AI and other new technologies focus on core hard skills like writing Python or using Microsoft Excel. But soft skills are incredibly important in the AI age too. These include things like emotional intelligence, critical thinking, and interpersonal skills as well as communication, problem-solving, and decision-making abilities. Are you familiar with any AI tools? Understanding the AI tools that relate to your industry can open up new job opportunities. Even if employers aren't already aware of and requesting expertise in specific platforms, you can use AI to provide new solutions and work faster than ever before.

Understanding the AI tools that relate to your industry can open up new job opportunities. Even if employers aren't already aware of and requesting expertise in specific platforms, you can use AI to provide new solutions and work faster than ever before. Can you develop a niche or specialty? While a generalist skill set used to be the path to more work opportunities, our recent research shows that deep subject matter expertise is now more important to companies hiring freelancers and full-time workers. Developing a niche or specialty—whether or not it's related to AI—can help you better position yourself as a leader in your field. For example, if you've been working as an executive virtual assistant, think about the kinds of companies and projects you enjoy the most. If you find you're drawn to one particular industry over and over again, such as finance or health care, you may want to exclusively work as a VA for organizations in those sectors.

You can often gain key skills for your career through hands-on work, mentoring, books, and free online courses.

This story was produced by Upwork and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.