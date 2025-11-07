The most expensive neighborhoods in Akron

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Akron metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Easton Estate (Northfield, OH)

Median sale price

: $420,000 |

Median days on market

: 21 days

#2. Fairlawn Heights (Akron, OH)

Median sale price

: $388,375 |

Median days on market

: 36 days

2120 Ridgewood Rd, Akron, OH 44313

- List price: $650,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,244

- See 2120 Ridgewood Rd, Akron, OH 44313 on Redfin.com

2166 Ridgewood Rd, Akron, OH 44313

- List price: $795,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 5,610

- See 2166 Ridgewood Rd, Akron, OH 44313 on Redfin.com

2285 Lancaster Rd, Akron, OH 44313

- List price: $1,100,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 5,114

- See 2285 Lancaster Rd, Akron, OH 44313 on Redfin.com

2445 Chatham Rd, Akron, OH 44313

- List price: $469,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,437

- See 2445 Chatham Rd, Akron, OH 44313 on Redfin.com

#3. Northhampton (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)

Median sale price

: $382,000 |

Median days on market

: 37 days

1185 Sand Run Rd, Akron, OH 44313

- List price: $749,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,062

- See 1185 Sand Run Rd, Akron, OH 44313 on Redfin.com

1981 Sourek Trl, Akron, OH 44313

- List price: $462,700

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,574

- See 1981 Sourek Trl, Akron, OH 44313 on Redfin.com

2180 Stone Creek Trl, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223

- List price: $379,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,590

- See 2180 Stone Creek Trl, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 on Redfin.com

520 Meredith Ln, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223

- List price: $117,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,300

- See 520 Meredith Ln, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 on Redfin.com

#4. Aurora Shores (Reminderville, OH)

Median sale price

: $336,500 |

Median days on market

: 18 days

10265 Beaver Trl, Aurora, OH 44202

- List price: $279,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,506

- See 10265 Beaver Trl, Aurora, OH 44202 on Redfin.com

843 Nautilus Trl, Aurora, OH 44202

- List price: $699,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 1,956

- See 843 Nautilus Trl, Aurora, OH 44202 on Redfin.com

#5. Merriman Hills (Akron, OH)

Median sale price

: $332,500 |

Median days on market

: 28 days

333 N Portage Path, Akron, OH 44303

- List price: $625,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,571

- See 333 N Portage Path, Akron, OH 44303 on Redfin.com

481 Letchworth Dr, Akron, OH 44303

- List price: $247,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,538

- See 481 Letchworth Dr, Akron, OH 44303 on Redfin.com

754 Merriman Rd, Akron, OH 44303

- List price: $550,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 2,732

- See 754 Merriman Rd, Akron, OH 44303 on Redfin.com

834 Eaton Park Ln, Akron, OH 44303

- List price: $649,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 5,930

- See 834 Eaton Park Ln, Akron, OH 44303 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.