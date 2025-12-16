Most expensive homes for sale in Springfield, Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Springfield, Ohio listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 1162 Kingsgate Rd, Springfield
- Price: $599,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,448
- Price per square foot: $245
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 95 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)
#2. 7646 N River Rd, Springfield
- Price: $579,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,112
- Price per square foot: $186
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 193 days (-$6,000 price reduction since listing)
#3. 6421 Moorefield Rd, Springfield
- Price: $544,999
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,222
- Price per square foot: $169
- Lot size: 4.9 acres
- Days on market: 34 days
#4. 624 Aberfelda Dr, Springfield
- Price: $530,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,101
- Price per square foot: $252
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 21 days
#5. 125 Hawthorne Rd, Springfield
- Price: $525,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,698
- Price per square foot: $141
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 187 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)
#6. 1509 Kingsgate Rd, Springfield
- Price: $524,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 40 days
#7. 916 Sawmill Ct, Springfield
- Price: $514,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,281
- Price per square foot: $156
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 56 days
#8. 414 S Landon Ln, Springfield
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,731
- Price per square foot: $183
- Days on market: 34 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)
#9. 917 White Oak Dr, Springfield
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,916
- Price per square foot: $127
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 32 days
#10. 3190 Rebert Pike, Springfield
- Price: $499,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,605
- Price per square foot: $191
- Lot size: 2.0 acres
- Days on market: 6 days
