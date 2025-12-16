Most expensive homes for sale in Springfield, Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Springfield, Ohio listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 1162 Kingsgate Rd, Springfield

- Price: $599,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,448

- Price per square foot: $245

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 95 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 7646 N River Rd, Springfield

- Price: $579,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,112

- Price per square foot: $186

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 193 days (-$6,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 6421 Moorefield Rd, Springfield

- Price: $544,999

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,222

- Price per square foot: $169

- Lot size: 4.9 acres

- Days on market: 34 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 624 Aberfelda Dr, Springfield

- Price: $530,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,101

- Price per square foot: $252

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 21 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 125 Hawthorne Rd, Springfield

- Price: $525,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,698

- Price per square foot: $141

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 187 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 1509 Kingsgate Rd, Springfield

- Price: $524,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 40 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 916 Sawmill Ct, Springfield

- Price: $514,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,281

- Price per square foot: $156

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 56 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 414 S Landon Ln, Springfield

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,731

- Price per square foot: $183

- Days on market: 34 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 917 White Oak Dr, Springfield

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,916

- Price per square foot: $127

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 32 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 3190 Rebert Pike, Springfield

- Price: $499,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,605

- Price per square foot: $191

- Lot size: 2.0 acres

- Days on market: 6 days

- View listing on realtor.com