Most expensive homes for sale in Lima

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Lima listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 2275 N Cable Rd Unit Package , 43, Lima

- Price: $3,500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 816

- Price per square foot: $4,289

- Days on market: 64 days

#2. 3039 Lakeshore Dr, Lima

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,593

- Price per square foot: $177

- Lot size: 1.5 acres

- Days on market: 14 days

#3. 251 Timberfield Dr N, Lima

- Price: $699,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,860

- Price per square foot: $181

- Lot size: 3.6 acres

- Days on market: 148 days (-$20,000 price reduction since listing)

#4. 845 Atalan Trl, Lima

- Price: $689,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,122

- Price per square foot: $134

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 110 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)

#5. 4160 Hanthorn Rd, Lima

- Price: $650,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,409

- Price per square foot: $461

- Lot size: 40.0 acres

- Days on market: 25 days

#6. 4211 Ft Amanda Rd, Lima

- Price: $610,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,765

- Price per square foot: $162

- Lot size: 4.2 acres

- Days on market: 175 days (-$40,000 price reduction since listing)

#7. 391 N Fernwood Dr, Lima

- Price: $549,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,930

- Price per square foot: $139

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 62 days

#8. 4475 Wintergreen Dr, Lima

- Price: $510,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,309

- Price per square foot: $154

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 200 days (-$5,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 485 S Mumaugh Rd, Lima

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,125

- Price per square foot: $121

- Days on market: 71 days

#10. 4875 Wenatchie Trl, Lima

- Price: $499,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,038

- Price per square foot: $123

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 179 days (-$11,000 price reduction since listing)

