Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Columbus and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Columbus metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. German

- 5,478 speakers (0.22% of population)

#9. Telugu

- 7,234 speakers (0.29% of population)

#8. Hindi

- 8,267 speakers (0.34% of population)

#7. French

- 9,947 speakers (0.4% of population)

#6. Arabic

- 13,849 speakers (0.56% of population)

#5. Western Africa

- 14,239 speakers (0.58% of population)

#4. Chinese

- 15,597 speakers (0.63% of population)

#3. Indic Languages (e.g. Marathi)

- 15,789 speakers (0.64% of population)

#2. Afro-Asiatic Languages

- 29,589 speakers (1.2% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 75,229 speakers (3.06% of population)