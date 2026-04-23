More chances for storms ahead

DAYTON, OH — The weather pattern will be staying active over the next few days. Our next chance for rain and storms moves in on Friday.

Then, a more robust chance for storms is likely by Monday night

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The Friday system brings showers and storms through mainly Friday evening. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be the two main threats with that round of storms.

There is an outside chance that a storm turns severe with damaging wind gusts. Stay weather aware for quickly changing weather conditions late Friday.

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We are also watching Monday for the possibility of severe storms Monday night. We still have some uncertainty in the exact arrival time.

In general, the earlier this system arrives, the greater the risk of severe storms will be. Check back for updates on the timeline as we go through the weekend.

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