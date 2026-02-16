Melting snow leading to dense fog

DAYTON, OH — Temperatures have been milder across the Miami Valley over the past few days allowing for snowmelt. As a result, we have more low level moisture in place. As temperatures cool, that extra low-level moisture is condensing and turning into fog. This can be thick at times, and a dense fog advisory is in effect until 11AM.

Not only do we have the reduced visibility as a result of the fog, we are also seeing freezing fog. Monday morning, wherever we have the combination of fog and sub-freezing air, slick surfaces may develop.

The next main weather story to track will be the increasingly warm air. Come Wednesday, we’re expecting mid 60s across the region. There is a chance we tie or break a record in Dayton. The record high for Wednesday is 66.

