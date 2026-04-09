Man found in Florida with missing Ohio teen federally charged

CINCINNATI — A man found with a missing teenager in Florida is facing federal charges.

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Stephen L. Negron, 42, is charged federally with transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Earlier this year, a 16-year-old girl went missing from Colerain Township, our news partners at WCPO reported.

On March 13, the FBI announced the teen was found and rescued in Florida.

Cell phone data revealed the victim’s cell phone was powered off on Feb. 13.

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Just before being turned off, the cell site data placed the phone at an intersection near the victim’s home.

A review of area security cameras showed a silver Chevrolet pickup truck with a Tennessee license plate registered to Negron in the vicinity at the same time.

Investigators used license plate readers to track the truck’s previous travel southbound through Kentucky and into Tennessee.

Further investigation into Negron revealed an ongoing protective order issued out of Texas regarding an 18-year-old female who allegedly met Negron online in 2023 when she was 16.

In that case, Negron allegedly traveled from Florida and Tennessee to meet the teenager and then brought her back to Tennessee.

He allegedly drugged her, sexually assaulted her, and threatened violence against her and her family.

On March 12, FBI agents in Tennessee executed a federal search warrant at Negron’s home and found evidence of a new cell phone number.

GPS pings on that cell phone number led agents to the Quality Inn & Suites Palatka Riverfront Hotel in Palatka, Florida.

Negron had allegedly driven to Florida in a work truck with a Virginia license plate.

On March 13, law enforcement officials located Negron and the victim in Florida and arrested Negron on charges out of the Eastern District of Tennessee related to the former Texas victim.

Negron faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison.

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