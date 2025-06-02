Man dies after being shot, crashing vehicle into house

FOREST PARK, Ohio — A 26-year-old man is dead after he was fatally shot and crashed their vehicle into a house.

Forest Park Police officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Havensport Drive on reports of a vehicle that had struck a house, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old man, who has yet to be identified, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, WCPO-9 TV reported.

It’s unclear at this time if the man was shot in the area of the crash or if he was shot at another location before driving and crashing.

Details on the damage done to the house during the crash were not immediately available either, WCPO-9 TV reported.

