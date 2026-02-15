Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase with 1-year-old in car

TOLEDO — A Toledo man was arrested early Saturday morning for leading police on a chase with a one-year-old in the backseat.

Police said when they tried to pull over Christopher Mack, 21, he failed to stop, eventually leading them on a chase of more than 100 miles per hour, according to CBS-affiliate WTOL.

The child’s mother was also in the passenger seat.

Mack has been charged with endangering children and failure to comply.

His bond has been set for $25,000.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

