Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase with 1-year-old in car

TOLEDO — A Toledo man was arrested early Saturday morning for leading police on a chase with a one-year-old in the backseat.
Police said when they tried to pull over Christopher Mack, 21, he failed to stop, eventually leading them on a chase of more than 100 miles per hour, according to CBS-affiliate WTOL.
The child’s mother was also in the passenger seat.
Mack has been charged with endangering children and failure to comply.
His bond has been set for $25,000.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.
