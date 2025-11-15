Youtube TV, Disney reach deal to restore channels

YouTube TV and Disney have reached a deal that will restore ESPN, ABC, and other channels to the platform’s subscribers.

YouTube TV announced the deal on its social media.

“Subscribers should see channels including ABC, ESPN, and FX returning to their service over the course of the day. Thanks for your patience and for being a valued member.

Disney’s channels, which include ABC, ESPN, Freeform, YouTube and FX, among others, were pulled on Oct. 30 as the two sides were unable to reach an agreement.

