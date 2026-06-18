Young’s Jersey Dairy offers summer discounts to help families save

YELLOW SPRINGS — Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs is offering a variety of summer promotions and discounts designed to help families in the Miami Valley save money.

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These specials include Kid’s Day Tuesdays, Family Value Wristbands and other weekly deals.

“We know families are looking for ways to make every dollar go further, and these promotions help our Guests enjoy more of what they love at Young’s,” John Young, CIEIO of Young’s Jersey Dairy, said.

Every Tuesday through Aug. 18, Young’s hosts “Kid’s Day” with various savings on food and attractions.

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Children can receive a free kid’s cone with the purchase of a kid’s meal.

Special Family Value Wristbands are available several times a year, providing all-day, unlimited family fun on the farm.

Upcoming dates include Independence Day Family Value Week, running from June 26 to July 5, 2026.

The Labor Day Family Value Weekend will take place from Sept. 4 to 7, 2026.

The Family Value Wristbands cost $23 for guests ages 12 and over and $17.50 for those ages 11 and under.

These wristbands are sold at Udders & Putters and grant unlimited access to attractions such as Cowtherine’s Carousel, Udders & Putters Miniature Golf, Batting Cages, Driving Range, Wagon Tour on the Farm, Moovers & Shakers, Cowvin’s Fast Slide and Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral.

Young’s Jersey Dairy’s website and Facebook page are regularly updated to share information about promotions and events happening on the farm.

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