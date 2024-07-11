Young’s Jersey Dairy debuts ‘Cowtherine’s Carousel’ ride

CLARK COUNTY — Young’s Jersey Dairy is debuting a brand new carousel to the public Thursday night.

It’s a new attraction years in the making at Young’s Jersey Dairy— a custom-built carousel that took 13 months from conception to design to installation.

“My Aunt Deb has been championing this carousel for a long time two decades, probably every time we have a family meeting,” said John Young.

Cowtherine's Carousel at Young's Dairy Young's Dairy Farm has announced the opening of Cowtherine's Grand Carousel.

The unique experience features dairy farm animals and of course, the cows, which Young used from their own 3-D model, and each horse is an ice cream flavor and tells its own story.

If you can’t make Thursday night’s grand opening for the carousel, no worries because it will be open 12 months a year.

