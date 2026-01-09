Young’s Jersey Dairy celebrating 157th birthday with promotions, souvenir mug

YELLOW SPRINGS — Young’s Jersey Dairy is celebrating its 157th birthday with special promotions and a commemorative souvenir item.

The birthday festivities will take place from Jan. 16 to 19.

Specials during the celebration include $1.57 off certain menu items such as cones, burgers, and cheese curds, alongside discounted rides on Cowtherine’s Carousel, miniature golf games, and medium buckets of golf balls.

Visitors can also get the 157th Birthday Sundae.

Priced at $9.25, it features two mini scoops of Young’s Homemade Cookie Dough Ice Cream and one mini scoop of Caramel Chocolate Toffee Ice Cream, topped with hot fudge, whipped cream, chocolate chips, and half a chocolate chip cookie in a collectible mug.

The mug will also be provided with the purchase of any burger, kid’s meal, cone, or cheese curds while supplies last.

Young’s history begins in 1869 when relatives built the landmark red barn by Route 68.

