YMCA of Greater Dayton offering free memberships for furloughed federal workers in November

DAYTON — The YMCA of Greater Dayton is offering free membership to furloughed federal employees and contractors during the month of November.

Starting Nov. 4, furloughed federal employees and contractors can visit one of the 12 YMCA of Greater Dayton branches or the Springfield YMCA and show documentation of their furlough status.

Acceptable forms of documentation include an official furlough notice, a recent pay stub showing $0 pay, an email from their employer, or a valid federal employee ID, according to YMCA of Greater Dayton officials.

Once verified, they will receive a complimentary membership for themselves and their family that will be valid through Nov. 30.

“We know this shutdown is creating real stress for families across the Miami Valley, especially for those connected to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and other federal agencies. We want the Y to be a place of relief, routine, and belonging — a place where people can take care of themselves and feel supported," Dale Brunner, President & CEO of the YMCA of Greater Dayton, said.

The offer is only valid at YMCA of Greater Dayton branches and the Springfield YMCA.

