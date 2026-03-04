Yard waste compost facility reopening in Troy for 2026 season

TROY — A yard waste compost facility in Troy has reopened for the year.

The City of Troy’s Dye Mill Road Compost Facility has reopened, the city announced on Wednesday.

The compost facility, which serves as a free public drop-off for yard waste materials, will be managed by Contractor Resource Recycling in 2026.

Until March 16, and from August to November, the Dye Mill Road Compost Facility will be open during the following hours:

Closed Sunday and Monday

Tuesday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

During peak season, from March 16 to August 1, the Dye Mill Road Compost Facility will be open during the following hours:

Closed Sunday

Monday: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The compost facility will be closed on Memorial Day, July 4, the day before Thanksgiving, and Thanksgiving Day. The last day of operation for 2026 will be November 28.

The Dye Mill Road Compost Facility is a Class IV compost facility that accepts yard waste material, including grass, tree limbs, brush, leaves, garden refuse, and rock.

Troy and Tipp City residents who reside within the corporation limits of their respective cities can use the compost facility free of charge.

Proof of residency may be required. No commercial dumping is permitted.

