Xenia woman left with no teeth after insurance canceled hours before approved procedure

XENIA — A Greene County woman is looking for answers after being left at a standstill with her health insurance company.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Xenia resident Veronica Ray learned she lost her United Healthcare insurance after getting all her teeth removed in November 2023.

>> 4 dead, 2 injured after crash near Dayton International Airport

She was planning to have dental implants put in, but without her knowledge, her insurance was canceled the day before the procedure.

Now she is left with no teeth and a hefty bill.

“Went in to get my medication and they told me that I don’t have insurance,” Ray said.

She had no reason to believe this procedure would be a problem because she got an approval letter from United Healthcare months prior.

“I got an approval letter from United Healthcare stating that I could get all of my dentures and stuff like that done,” Ray said.

Ray said the plan was for her to pay $1,500 for the first part of the procedure, and then her insurance would cover the rest.

She paid her portion but has been stuck searching for answers ever since.

“I’d been on the phone constantly with United Healthcare, Medicaid, Medicare, all of them, trying to get somebody to listen, and they fixed the part of me being kicked off my insurance,” she said.

>> Former school resource officer accused of having sexual relationship with student indicted

Ray said the insurance company still wants her to pay almost $5,000.

“There are times when I eat something that is new and I haven’t you know, whatever, and it will cut up my gums really bad unfortunately,” she said.

She can’t afford the bill, so she’s gone nearly six months with no teeth.

“I just want to be able to finally get this done and over with,” Ray said.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson reached out to Universal Healthcare several times and they said they are looking into Ray’s concerns.

©2024 Cox Media Group