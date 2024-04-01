Former school resource officer accused of having sexual relationship with student indicted

PREBLE COUNTY — A Preble County Sheriff’s deputy and former school resource officer accused of having a sexual relationship with a student has been indicted by a grand jury.

On Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that Mason Williams, 26, of Eaton, was charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of tampering with evidence.

Each count is a third-degree felony, according to Yost’s office.

Williams has been accused of being in a consensual relationship with an 18-year-old student at National Trail High School outside of the school setting, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, the sheriff’s office requested the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to handle a criminal and internal affairs investigation.

Montgomery County investigators presented their findings, to date, to the Preble County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday and were able to secure an arrest warrant for Williams.

On March 19, Williams was arrested and booked into the Butler County Jail with no bond. As of April 1, he remains in custody.

He has been placed on administrative leave.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.





