Xenia police investigating aggravated arson; Can you help?

XENIA — Xenia police are seeking information on an aggravated arson that happened last weekend.

Police are investigating a fire that was started in the 400 block of Home Avenue on Sept. 16 between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., according to a social media post from the Xenia Police Division.

The police division released security footage of the suspect.

Anyone who lives in the area and has cameras at their home is asked to check and see if they captured any video of the suspect.

If you have information that can help police, you can contact Det. Rob Swihart at rswihart@cityofxenia.org or 937-376-7206.





