Xenia authorizes pre-annexation agreement with Central State University

GREENE COUNTY — The City of Xenia has approved a resolution authorizing a pre-annexation agreement with Central State University.

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The resolution establishes a long-term framework for municipal services, public safety coordination and future annexation of the university campus into Xenia, according to a spokesperson with the city.

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“This agreement creates stability, improves coordination, and positions both the City and Central State University for long-term success,” Brent Merriman, Xenia City Manager, said. “It reflects years of thoughtful discussions and establishes a modern framework for service delivery, infrastructure planning, and public safety cooperation.”

Under the agreement, annexation would allow the city’s 2.25 percent income tax to apply to campus employees and residents.

This is projected to generate an estimated $720,000 per year in new income tax revenue, the spokesperson said.

City officials estimate the agreement will generate a net fiscal benefit of approximately $216,000 annually, with the city’s key operating fund projected to increase by approximately $445,000 annually.

The spokesperson said key provisions of the agreement include:

Continued provision of water, sewer, fire, EMS, and inspection services by the city

Permanent maintenance of campus police services by the university

Integrated law enforcement training and coordination between agencies

Elimination of utility surcharges currently paid by the university

Limitations on future utility demand expansion to protect city infrastructure capacity

Joint cooperation on utility planning and emergency response

Flexible zoning classifications to support university operations and future growth

The pre-annexation agreement includes an initial seven-year term with required review provisions with automatic renewal for successive 10-year periods thereafter.

The university maintains statutory rights under Ohio law to request detachment in the future, the spokesperson said.

The agreement also addresses growing concerns about utility capacity demands with continued residential and economic growth in Xenia.

City officials said the annexation provides a permanent and predictable structure for future infrastructure planning while preserving service reliability for residents and the university.

City council needs to initiate an annexation petition process via separate legislation.

This process will ultimately require approval by the Greene County Commissioners before the annexation is official.

We will continue to follow this story.

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