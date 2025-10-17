Wrong-way driver visited bar, estimated to be speeding before deadly I-70 crash, deputies say

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is releasing new information on the wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 nearly two weeks ago that killed two teenagers and 55-year-old man.

Deputies said the crash occurred when Donielle Snow, 55, drove the wrong way on I-70 after leaving a bar.

News Center 7 learned on Friday that Snow had been at Blanco’s bar, located about 2.5 miles from the crash site. Deputies said he then drove back to I-70, just past 1 a.m., but drove up the exit ramp, going the wrong way and creating a deadly roadway.

“Engines and transmissions sitting in the lanes of travel, so this was a very big, a very long and very, just hate to use the word, but catastrophic crash,” said Jeremy Roy, MCSO Chief of Staff.

Roy said the bar’s owner is fully cooperating with their investigation.

