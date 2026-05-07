Wright State men’s golf heading to NCAA Regional

DAYTON — The Wright State University men’s golf team is in the NCAA Championships for the third straight season.
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The Raiders will play in the Columbus Regional.
Wright State Golf posted a video on social media that showed the team watching the Selection Show on Wednesday.
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Wright State will play 18 holes at the OSU Golf Club each day from May 18-20.
The Raiders won their third straight Horizon League Championship, 10th overall, earlier this month.
WSU won a team playoff to claim the title.
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