Wright State basketball to play former conference rival this season

DAYTON/INDIANAPOLIS — The Wright State men’s basketball team will reunite with a former Horizon League rival this upcoming season.

The Raiders will play the Butler Bulldogs on Nov. 28 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the schools announced Wednesday.

This will be their first meeting since February 2012.

Butler left the Horizon League after the 2011-12 season and played one season, 2012-13, in the Atlantic 10.

The Bulldogs now play in the Big East.

“This game made a lot of sense for us,” Wright State head coach Clint Sargent said. “They’re a former Horizon League opponent, which adds familiarity and history to the matchup. It’s a game our fans will appreciate – and with Butler’s close proximity, it gives them a great opportunity to travel and support us in person.”

November’s game will be the 44th all-time meeting between the two schools.

They played annually from 1994-2012, including eight games in the Midwestern Collegiate Conference (MCC)/Horizon League Tournament.

