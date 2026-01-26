WPAFB, National Museum of U.S. Air Force closed Monday

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force (WPAFB) and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force announced that they will be closed on Monday after record-breaking snowfall.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Snow emergencies issued for local counties; What does it mean?
- Man dead after being run over while trying to clear snow from parking lot
- PHOTOS: Winter Weather in the Miami Valley
This comes as parts of the Miami Valley saw over a foot of snow this weekend.
The base said the Child Development Center (CDC) will open for mission-essential employees, CDC operations will be consolidated to the Wright Field North CDC.
Operating hours will be from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
A safety review of the roads will be done at 6:00 AM to determine if the CDC could close for road safety reasons.
Mission-essential personnel will continue to work as scheduled and must use Gate 12A (AFMC HQ) or 22B (I-675).
The Base Exchange and Commissary will be closed, but the dining facility will remain open for mission-essential personnel.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group