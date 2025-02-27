WPAFB announces archive, removal of DEI content

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base says it has either removed or archived all content that promoted Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

Base officials announced that it was in accordance with the Department of Air Force Memorandum: Digital Content Refresh sent out today.

The DEI-related content that has either been removed or archived includes featured articles, images, news, and videos.

“This content has been archived and retained in accordance with applicable records management policies,” they wrote in a social media post.

