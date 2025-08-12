Work begins on former Piqua power plant for removal of asbestos; prepares for mixed-use facility

PIQUA — Work has begun this week at the former Piqua Power Plant, located at 919 S. Main St., as crews start asbestos abatement and incidental demolition of obsolete equipment.

The project, which is expected to continue through March 2026, aims to prepare the site for a mixed-use commercial redevelopment. This redevelopment could potentially include recreational, entertainment, residential, or specialty production facilities, supporting job creation and economic growth in the area.

Despite the ongoing work, the parking lot and the bike path between the facility and the Great Miami River will remain open throughout the project. This ensures minimal disruption to the community’s access to these areas.

The total cost of the remediation is estimated to be $3.47 million. A significant portion of this cost, 75 percent, will be covered by a 2024 grant from the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program awarded to the Miami County Land Reutilization Corporation.

The remaining balance will be funded by Piqua Power System.

The remediation and redevelopment of the former Piqua Power Plant site are expected to bring new opportunities for economic growth and community development in the area.

