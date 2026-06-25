‘The Wonder Years’ star Fred Savage to throw out first pitch at Dragons game tomorrow

DAYTON — Actor Fred Savage is coming to Dayton.

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Savage will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Dayton Dragons game on Friday, the organization announced today.

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The 49-year-old is best known for his role as Kevin Arnold in “The Wonder Years,” as well as film roles in “The Princess Bride” and “Little Monsters.”

The Dragons face the West Michigan Whitecaps tomorrow at 7:05 p.m.

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