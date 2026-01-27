Woman who shot, killed housemate during argument learns punishment

RIVERSIDE — A woman who shot and killed her housemate in Riverside last year has learned her punishment.

Halle Harvey was sentenced to 13 to 18 years in prison on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Harvey pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter earlier this month.

The prosecutor’s office said Harvey is also ordered to pay almost $3,800 in restitution.

As part of her plea deal, counts of murder and felonious assault were dismissed.

Harvey was arrested on Jan. 17, 2025, in connection with the deadly shooting of 30-year-old Shyanne Mitchell, as previously reported by News Center 7.

When police arrived on scene, they found Mitchell dead of a gunshot to the head.

An investigation revealed that Harvey and Mitchell both lived at the home with their boyfriends.

The women were in an argument when Harvey got a handgun and shot Mitchell, according to prosecutors.

