Woman shot after coming to aid assault victim; Dayton police arrest suspect

DAYTON — Dayton police arrested a woman who threatened, punched and strangled a friend, then shot a second woman who had come to help the first victim.

Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Lakebend Drive about 9:41 p.m. Thursday on the report of a shooting, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesman.

>> Previous Coverage: Woman unable to ‘feel her leg’ after being shot in stomach in Dayton, 911 caller says

Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old woman who had suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police located the suspect, 18-year-old Trinity Andebrhan, in the area and arrested her. The victim and Andebrhan are known to one another, the police spokesman said.

Police will present the information they gathered about the incident and present it to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, which will approve or reject the filing of charges.





