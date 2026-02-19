Woman killed in crash in Darke County; driver appears in court

DARKE COUNTY — A driver is facing charges after allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 13700 block of Yorkshire Osgood Road on a report of a subject lying in the roadway around 8:52 p.m. on Sunday.

Nancy Leonard, 79, of Osgood, was identified as the victim by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Leonard died from her injuries on the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a pickup truck, driven by 34-year-old Jacob Giere of Maria Stein, was traveling northbound on Yorkshire Osgood Road when it struck Leonard, who was in the roadway.

Giere appeared in court and was charged with failing to stop after an accident on a public road.

He later reported “possibly striking a deer in the same area earlier,” according to an affidavit filed in Darke County Common Pleas Court.

He could face up to 36 months in prison.

His bond was set to $100,000.

Giere is due next in court on Feb. 24.

