Woman hospitalized after being shot in leg, firefighters extinguish fire at her house

DAYTON — A woman is hospitalized after being shot in the leg as firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Dayton Police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the 50 block of W. Hudson Avenue around 5:17 a.m. on initial reports of a house fire and a person shot, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told NewsCenter 7.
Medics transported the woman to the hospital.
Firefighters were able to put out a small fire in the living room.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.
