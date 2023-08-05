Woman hospitalized after being shot in leg, firefighters extinguish fire at her house

DAYTON — A woman is hospitalized after being shot in the leg as firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Dayton Police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the 50 block of W. Hudson Avenue around 5:17 a.m. on initial reports of a house fire and a person shot, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told NewsCenter 7.

Medics transported the woman to the hospital.

Firefighters were able to put out a small fire in the living room.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

