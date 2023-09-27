Woman holding baby reportedly hit by car in Dayton

DAYTON — A woman and child were taken to the hospital after reportedly being hit by a car in Dayton Wednesday.

Around 6:45 p.m. Dayton, police and medics were called to the 2800 block of East Third Street to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch notes indicate that a woman holding a baby was hit by a car.

Medics took one to Miami Valley Hospital and another to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Information about the condition of the woman and child was not available.

It is also not known if the car that allegedly struck the two stayed on the scene or drove away.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.

