Woman flown to hospital after crash involving dump truck in Darke Co.

DARKE COUNTY — A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in Darke County on Thursday night.

Deputies and medics responded at 6:12 p.m. to U.S. 36 and Greentree Road on reports of a crash, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s spokesperson.

An initial investigation revealed that a gray 2016 Kenworth dump truck, driven by 56-year-old Timothy Flora, was traveling east on U.S. 36 when it slowed down to turn north onto Greentree Road.

A blue 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 22-year-old August Evans, failed to maintain distance and hit the rear of the dump truck.

CareFlight transported Evans to Miami Valley Hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Flora was not hurt, the spokesperson said.

The crash remains under investigation.

