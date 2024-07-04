Woman dies after being rescued from Dayton house fire

DAYTON — A woman has died after being rescued from Dayton house fire Tuesday morning.

>>PHOTOS: 1 rescued by firefighters from Dayton house fire

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton firefighters were dispatched at 6:56 a.m. to the 1000 block of Charleston Boulevard on initial reports of a house fire.

Firefighters pulled an elderly woman from the house and medics transported her to the hospital where she later died, Dayton Fire Assistant Brad French told News Center 7 on Wednesday.

>>RELATED: Woman in critical condition after being rescued from Dayton house fire

As reported Tuesday on News Center 7 at 5:00, first-arriving fire crews immediately entered the home to control the fire and search for possible victims.

During the search, one woman was found and removed from the home.

Advanced Life Support was initiated at the scene and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Dayton Fire District Chief Chris Kinzeler told News Center 7 that the woman was not burned but suffered severe injuries from breathing in the smoke.

“It’s usually the smoke that gets you and that’s why smoke detectors are critical,” Kinzeler said.

Firefighters said the home did not have smoke detectors.

News Center 7 has contacted the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to confirm her name.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Charleston Boulevard House Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

©2024 Cox Media Group