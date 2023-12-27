Woman, child taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle on Christmas in Kettering

KETTERING — A woman and a child were hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Kettering on Monday.

The crash happened in the area of Marshall Road and E. Stroop Road around 4 p.m., according to a Kettering Police crash report.

A vehicle was northbound on Marshall Rd. and when at E. Stroop Rd. turned left to go westbound and hit two pedestrians, a 33-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl, the crash report stated.

Both the woman and the child were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Both were reported to be in stable condition, according to the report.

The driver reported no injuries.

