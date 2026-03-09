Woman charged for crash that killed 21-year-old Miami County man

MIAMI COUNTY — A 26-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a deadly crash in Miami County last September.
Julia Black, of Troy, was charged last week with one count of vehicular manslaughter, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.
The charges stem from a crash that happened on Sept. 18, 2025, at the intersection of Fenner Road and S. Greenlee Road, in Newton Twp.
As News Center 7 previously reported, an investigation revealed that a Toyota RAV4 was going south on S. Greenlee Road when the driver, Black, stopped at the intersection.
Black entered the intersection and got into the path of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was going east on Fenner Road. The motorcyclist was unable to avoid the SUV and collided with it, according to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office crash report.
The motorcyclist, identified as 21-year-old Garrett Boatright of Laura, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Black suffered minor injuries in the crash.
An attorney for Black entered a not guilty plea on Friday. She’s currently set to appear in court next month.
