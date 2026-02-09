Woman caught on dash camera giving husband deadly dose of tranquilizer pleads guilty

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A woman previously convicted of federal charges in connection with the death of her estranged husband in Auglaize County has pleaded guilty to local charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Amanda Hovanec pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated murder, according to Auglaize County Common Pleas court documents.

Anthony Theodorou, 37, and Anita Green, 65, have also been indicted by an Auglaize County grand jury.

Hovanec is facing aggravated murder and tampering with evidence charges. Theodorou and Green have both been charged with complicity to aggravated murder.

Green and Theodorou have pleaded not guilty to local charges

The charges are connected to the April 2022 death of Timothy Hovanec, Amanda’s estranged husband.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, all three people were federally charged in the case in 2022.

Amanda and Theodorou were accused of conspiring together to import Etorphine, a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to the United States. They were accused of injecting the substance into Timothy, causing his death.

Green, Amanda’s mother, was accused of assisting Amanda and Theodorou “in order to hinder and prevent their apprehension, trial and punishment,” a release from the Department of Justice stated.

News Center 7 previously reported that court records showed Timothy was killed after he dropped off the couple’s children following his visitation with them.

Court records show Amanda filed for divorce with Timothy back in December 2020, and about a year later, court officials noted that “the parties’ issues have become contentious in nature.”

In the months leading up to his death, Amanda had tried to get the court to take away Timothy’s rights to see the children, but the court denied her request, online court records show.

Timothy also accused Amanda of violating court orders on his visitation rights, and the court ordered Timothy to be able to visit with his children from April 22 to April 24, domestic relations court documents showed.

Auglaize County deputies said Timothy was reported missing to the Wapakoneta Police Department on April 26, two days after he would have dropped off his children at Amanda’s home in the 19000 block of Middle Pike Road.

The missing person case was launched after the hotel Timothy had been staying at called to say he had failed to check out.

During the investigation, police spoke with Amanda, and she told them Timothy worked for the State Department in Foreign Services. Police then contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation to try and track down a supervisor for Timothy. FBI agents later arrived in Wapakoneta to retrieve Timothy’s laptop, cellphone, and phone charger

Detectives located Timothy’s body in a rural area of Auglaize County on April 28.

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday that Amanda, Theodorou, and Green were all found guilty of federal charges. Amanda and Theodorou were convicted of the distribution of a controlled substance, causing the death of another. Green was convicted of accessory after the fact.

Amanda is currently serving a 40-year sentence in Alabama, Theodorou is serving 18 years in Louisiana, and Green is serving 10 years in Alabama.

Havenoc has not been sentenced on local charges.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group