Woman accused of stealing nearly $850K from employer changes plea

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A woman accused of stealing almost $850,000 from her former employer in southern Montgomery County has changed her plea.

Jamie Grant, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of felony aggravated theft last week, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

Grant is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

As News Center 7 previously reported, was arrested in December after being accused of stealing from her former employer, the Nephrology Associates of Ohio in Washington Twp.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck previously told News Center 7 that the theft was motivated by selfish reasons.

“We do know that she was using the money for, and let’s just say it wasn’t for charity work. It was so her family could pretty much do whatever they wanted,” Streck said.

Streck said leaders at the medical practice came to deputies with concerns in July 2025.

Detectives launched an investigation that found Grant, who began working at the practice in 2019, didn’t wait long to help herself.

“Six years she worked there, and from what it sounds like, she started doing it pretty early on in her professional career there,” Streck said.

Investigators determined she had misappropriated more than $834,000 from the practice over the course of several years.

News Center 7’s I-Team uncovered a paper trail that showed she pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge in Greene County in 2008.

Court records show that as part of her sentence in Greene County, a judge ordered Grant to repay restitution to the tune of nearly $29,000 she stole in that case.

Another part of her sentence was 17 months in prison. Court records show the judge granted her request for an early release in December 2008 after serving roughly six months.

News Center 7 checked on Thursday, and court records show she still owes nearly $9,000 in that case.

