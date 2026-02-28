Woman accused of intentionally hitting man with car in Montgomery County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A woman is behind bars after she allegedly hit a man with a car in Harrison Township on Friday, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a person being hit by a car at Embassy Place and Republic Drive in the Creekside Homes apartment complex just after 5 p.m.

Witnesses told dispatchers that the crash appeared intentional, and the car involved was described as a blue Dodge Caravan, the spokesperson said.

Upon arrival, witnesses told deputies that the car involved was stopped at Republic Drive and N. Dixie Drive.

Deputies found the car and detained the woman who was driving. They also found six children inside the car.

A preliminary investigation found that the incident started as a domestic dispute.

“It is not clear what led to the violence, but witnesses and video evidence show the female drove through yards and over a sidewalk trying to strike the male with the vehicle,” the spokesperson said.

The woman was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of domestic violence and endangering children, but her identity wasn’t immediately available.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

